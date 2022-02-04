Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

MPLX stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,944,300.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mplx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

