Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAGG. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000.

EAGG stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $56.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09.

