Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 118.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 809,909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 17.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,911 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 311.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after acquiring an additional 404,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 25.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII opened at $114.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.01. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.14.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.