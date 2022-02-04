Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $4.33 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

