Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $22.68 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 169,965 shares worth $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average is $107.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.41.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

