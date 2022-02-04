Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 55,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,394,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 351,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.89 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

