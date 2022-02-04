Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 302 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 107.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 19.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 481,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 133,204 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.86 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

