Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 302 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 481,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 133,204 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $148.29 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $107.86 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

