Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 953 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.14.

Shares of PII opened at $114.44 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

