Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.