MMOCoin Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $345,282.75 and $4.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000775 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.