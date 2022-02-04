Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS MITSY traded down $7.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.82. 1,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $357.73 and a 52-week high of $519.01.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $25.06 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 85.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

