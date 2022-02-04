Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $640.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after buying an additional 30,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 120,774 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after buying an additional 221,464 shares during the period. 58.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,235 shares of company stock valued at $701,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

