Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Update

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 115,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

MPB traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 26.11%. Analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 289,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 110,384 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

