Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Announces Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

NYSE MAA traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $210.50. 4,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,208. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $131.45 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 116.62%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

