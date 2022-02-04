Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCHP. Bank of America decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,625. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $336,161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,012 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after buying an additional 1,555,206 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

