Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.793-1.845 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.32.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $4.87 on Thursday, reaching $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,355,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.