MIB Coin (MIB) Trading 18.6% Lower This Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $438,926.50 and approximately $4.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00094004 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017626 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000216 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 444,759,151 coins and its circulating supply is 167,457,223 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.