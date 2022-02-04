MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years.

CIF stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) by 490.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,503 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.59% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

