Meter Governance Trading Down 20.9% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00007089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and $368,231.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002254 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

