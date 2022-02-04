Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Atlantic Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target decreased by Atlantic Securities from $420.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.86.

NASDAQ FB opened at $237.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.19 and a 200-day moving average of $341.00. The stock has a market cap of $661.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

