Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded by China Renaissance Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at China Renaissance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $415.00. China Renaissance Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

Shares of FB stock opened at $237.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $661.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 33,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $2,691,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

