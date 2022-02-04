Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded by Argus

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $237.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $661.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.00. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $632,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.