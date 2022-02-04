Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,609,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 468,160 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.17% of Meta Platforms worth $1,564,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

NASDAQ FB traded down $5.38 on Friday, reaching $232.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,059,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.19 and its 200-day moving average is $341.00. The stock has a market cap of $646.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

