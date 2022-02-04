Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,063,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.2% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,039,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,234,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,491,595,000 after purchasing an additional 246,874 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.37. 1,964,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,059,367. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.00. The company has a market capitalization of $651.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

