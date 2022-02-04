Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $927.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after purchasing an additional 638,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after buying an additional 480,066 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $9,190,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $4,481,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

