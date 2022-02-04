Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.06 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.51-$2.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercury Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.