Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mercer International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.60.

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC opened at $12.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $801.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.