Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $68,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Shares of BHK opened at $14.05 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

