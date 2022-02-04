Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $232,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,882,000 after buying an additional 465,946 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 362,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,332,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after purchasing an additional 230,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $73.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $83.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10.

