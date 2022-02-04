Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $173,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MQT. BOKF NA bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MQT stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

