Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 98 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $199.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.70 and its 200-day moving average is $173.97. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $204.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $994,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,150. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.