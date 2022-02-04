Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 2,874 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,111.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 138,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 127,318 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 63.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $83.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

