Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,808,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 227.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 718,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,747,000 after acquiring an additional 498,978 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 52.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 407.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 90,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

SPB stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.62. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

