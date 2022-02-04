Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $186,000 in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,640,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,645,000 after purchasing an additional 159,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,497,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 116,472 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 122,287 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

