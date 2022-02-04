Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Baozun were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BZUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 469,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

