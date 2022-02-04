Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $210,000 Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $199.81 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $105.42 and a 1-year high of $204.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.15.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,150. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

