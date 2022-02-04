Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 106.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 314,853 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

