MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 720.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $999.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,159.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,491.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $957.60 and a 52 week high of $2,006.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 628.77 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

