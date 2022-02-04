Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 510 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,037.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 342,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after purchasing an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 527.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 205,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $117.71 and a one year high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

