Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 1,399 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth $2,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth $17,820,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 79.3% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Ameren by 17.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

