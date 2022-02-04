Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.