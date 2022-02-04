McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $271.49 and last traded at $267.55, with a volume of 5711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $258.46.

The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,830 shares of company stock worth $10,804,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.03 and a 200-day moving average of $218.68.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

