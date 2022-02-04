McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MCK stock traded up $8.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $271.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,830 shares of company stock worth $10,804,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McKesson stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

