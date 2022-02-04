McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.5% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.60. 27,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,150. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.89. The company has a market capitalization of $193.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

