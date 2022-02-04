MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 215.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,801 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.59% of MBIA worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 58,493.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 80.1% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 20,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in MBIA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $804.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 140.00%.

MBIA Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

