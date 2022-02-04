MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

NYSE MXL opened at $60.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98.

MXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MaxLinear stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

