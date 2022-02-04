Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Wolfe Research

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $111.98 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average of $142.52.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

