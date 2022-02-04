MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

MCFT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $26.65. 2,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCFT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

