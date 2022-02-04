MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.
MCFT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $26.65. 2,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.10.
Several research firms have weighed in on MCFT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.
About MasterCraft Boat
Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .
