Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.91.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.